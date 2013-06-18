More Pieces from American Designer Paul Isabella

A new collection of wooden furniture and home goods from Minneapolis design studio Isabella Furniture.

In Dwell's July/August 2013 issue we profile a host of American designers and studios from coast to coast. We grouped our product pages by region in order to highlight the wide array of goods made in each area of the country, from homegrown materials. One such designer is an upstart named Paul Isabella, who resides in Minnesota and works under the moniker Isabella Furniture. Paul, a graduate of Savannah College of Art and Design (along with Jerri Hobdy, a current SCAD student whose cutting-edge stool was included on page 60), specializes in handcrafted, wooden pieces that hearken back to Shaker and Federal traditions—but with a minimalist, modern feeling.