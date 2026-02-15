Birch cabinetry and Dekton countertops keep the kitchen minimal, which was a request from the owners to keep attention on the views.
Floor Plan of Lenox Hill Penthouse by Opa Architecture
A fully integrated kitchen suite of appliances from Gaggenau was one of the project’s biggest costs at $56,300.
The kitchen features a Zia tile backsplash, as well as cabinetry and fluted millwork (in Benjamin Moore’s Burgundy) that were designed by Opa Architecture and fabricated in-house by De Lux Construction.
A custom media cabinet was built to house a Frame TV (right) and to echo the millwork throughout the unit (which was one of the project’s largest expenses at $72,300).
“The living room bleeds into the dining room, which bleeds into the kitchen—it’s all one space, really,” says Opa Architecture principal Aria Jahanshahi.
Cold-rolled steel for the fireplace surround was crafted by local artisan Zac Reimer. The fireplace is by Rais.
Sara and Michael run their architecture practice from the ground-floor office.
Zia Tile in 4x4 Alpha White covers the shower walls.