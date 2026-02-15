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Collection by Martha Moore

Moore

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Birch cabinetry and Dekton countertops keep the kitchen minimal, which was a request from the owners to keep attention on the views.
Birch cabinetry and Dekton countertops keep the kitchen minimal, which was a request from the owners to keep attention on the views.
Floor Plan of Lenox Hill Penthouse by Opa Architecture
Floor Plan of Lenox Hill Penthouse by Opa Architecture
A fully integrated kitchen suite of appliances from Gaggenau was one of the project’s biggest costs at $56,300.
A fully integrated kitchen suite of appliances from Gaggenau was one of the project’s biggest costs at $56,300.
The kitchen features a Zia tile backsplash, as well as cabinetry and fluted millwork (in Benjamin Moore’s Burgundy) that were designed by Opa Architecture and fabricated in-house by De Lux Construction.
The kitchen features a Zia tile backsplash, as well as cabinetry and fluted millwork (in Benjamin Moore’s Burgundy) that were designed by Opa Architecture and fabricated in-house by De Lux Construction.
A custom media cabinet was built to house a Frame TV (right) and to echo the millwork throughout the unit (which was one of the project’s largest expenses at $72,300).
A custom media cabinet was built to house a Frame TV (right) and to echo the millwork throughout the unit (which was one of the project’s largest expenses at $72,300).
“The living room bleeds into the dining room, which bleeds into the kitchen—it’s all one space, really,” says Opa Architecture principal Aria Jahanshahi.
“The living room bleeds into the dining room, which bleeds into the kitchen—it’s all one space, really,” says Opa Architecture principal Aria Jahanshahi.
Cold-rolled steel for the fireplace surround was crafted by local artisan Zac Reimer. The fireplace is by Rais.
Cold-rolled steel for the fireplace surround was crafted by local artisan Zac Reimer. The fireplace is by Rais.
Sara and Michael run their architecture practice from the ground-floor office.
Sara and Michael run their architecture practice from the ground-floor office.
Zia Tile in 4x4 Alpha White covers the shower walls.
Zia Tile in 4x4 Alpha White covers the shower walls.