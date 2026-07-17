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t
Collection by
Turtle Joanna
mood
View
7
Photos
Downstairs, they turned the awkward corners into guest bedrooms, carving out large, open-plan rectangular spaces for the main living areas.
have views of the Santa Susana mountains and the ocean.
The couple opted for warm Douglas fir on the walls, casework and ceilings.
Architect and homeowner Christopher Alt designed the home's pivoting sun shades with Thermory wood slats and FritzJurgens hardware.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
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