Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
t
Collection by Turtle Joanna

mood

View 7 Photos
Downstairs, they turned the awkward corners into guest bedrooms, carving out large, open-plan rectangular spaces for the main living areas.
Downstairs, they turned the awkward corners into guest bedrooms, carving out large, open-plan rectangular spaces for the main living areas.
Upstairs, the couple retained the original octagonal layout, creating a work studio and primary suite. From their workspace, <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">have views of the Santa Susana mountains and the ocean.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> </span>
have views of the Santa Susana mountains and the ocean.
The couple opted for warm Douglas fir on the walls, casework and ceilings.
The couple opted for warm Douglas fir on the walls, casework and ceilings.
Architect and homeowner Christopher Alt designed the home's pivoting sun shades with Thermory wood slats and FritzJurgens hardware.
Architect and homeowner Christopher Alt designed the home's pivoting sun shades with Thermory wood slats and FritzJurgens hardware.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.
The exposed rafters were carried into the exterior areas, including the covered patio.