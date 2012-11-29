Mohawk General Store Holiday Market

The good folks at Los Angeles's Mohawk General Store have a holiday market located just two doors from their main storefront (profiled in our "To Live and Buy in L.A." story from the April 2011 issue of Dwell). The designs—ranging from ceramics to furniture to lighting—are a mix of vintage finds and new pieces from local artisans; everything is made in the USA. Owner Kevin Carney says the best way to see what's new in the pop-up is to follow them on Instagram and look for images tagged with # mohawkholidaymarket, but in the meantime, flip though our slideshow for a taste of what's on their menu. The shop is located at 4017 West Sunset Boulevard and is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. seven days a week until January 5. On Friday, November 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Mohawk is hosting an opening party, so stop on over to shop, have a drink, and meet the craftspeople.