ModuLayer Wallcoverings

ModuLayer magnetic wallcoverings bring the idea of ‘play’ to textiles for home, office and more. Your personal aesthetic mixes with transformable, layered magnetic wallcoverings from ModuLayer's Dynamic Spaces® designer collections. Patterned backgrounds are overlaid with die-cut pieces in mixed colors and finishes to create modular, tactile wallcoverings that change whenever you move the individual magnetic elements around on a wall. The layered pieces in a ModuLayer wallcovering are also endlessly repositionable because of the unique magnetic receptive coating on the back of the base materials. If you’re feeling creative, Visual Magnetics will also print one-off custom, modular Dynamic Spaces designs made by you.