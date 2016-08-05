Collection by Visual Magnetics
ModuLayer Wallcoverings
ModuLayer magnetic wallcoverings bring the idea of ‘play’ to textiles for home, office and more. Your personal aesthetic mixes with transformable, layered magnetic wallcoverings from ModuLayer's Dynamic Spaces® designer collections. Patterned backgrounds are overlaid with die-cut pieces in mixed colors and finishes to create modular, tactile wallcoverings that change whenever you move the individual magnetic elements around on a wall. The layered pieces in a ModuLayer wallcovering are also endlessly repositionable because of the unique magnetic receptive coating on the back of the base materials. If you’re feeling creative, Visual Magnetics will also print one-off custom, modular Dynamic Spaces designs made by you.