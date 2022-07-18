A detached garage and guesthouse/studio creates a buffer between a busy street and the rest of the property, which includes the main house as well as a pool, sauna, and pond, so that life in the residence can feel more private and secluded.
The narrow column that supports the floating roof structure is tucked into the reading nook. The client found savings in the budget by purchasing the finishing materials—including terrazzo, Neolith solid surface, and paint—as well as light fittings and kitchen appliances themselves.
The rear of the house features Victorian brick, a modern extension, and Velfac windows. Landscape designer Matthew Wright was inspired by the art of Henri Rousseau when choosing plants to set amid the garden’s Dorset pebbles.
Inspired by a David Hockney painting, Grant Straghan colors his London home in soothing tones of seafoam and rose.