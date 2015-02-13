Modern Valentines: A Love Letter to Eero Saarinen

Who says modern can't be romantic? Knoll just unearthed a trove of love letters exchanged between iconic designer Eero Saarinen and his wife, writer Aline B. Saarinen. Filled with pet names and poems, the letters reveal an intimate side to the architect that was sometimes absent from his designs. In one particularly tender exchange, he lists the twelve qualities about Aline that drew him to her, which reminded us of why we first fell for his work. We've reproduced the list in full, along with a few of our favorite images from Saarinen's career.