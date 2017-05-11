Collection by Dwell

Modern Swimming Pools

We've gathered a few inspiring pools from our archives.

Competitive swimmer Sydne Didier commissioned Austin Design Inc.
The dining area feels like an extension of the pool, with water channels on two sides.
Apart from being visually stunning, the reflecting pool just outside of the living room also acts a sound barrier—the...
Dunlop demonstrates the deck’s secondary use: as a launching pad into the concrete plunge pool on the first floor.
After months spent researching solutions to make her home’s fabric roof functional, Lisa Sette can finally relax.
Composed of primarily steel, this prefab home has sufficient outdoor space.
Sophie and Colin enjoy their new pool, the only non-solar-powered portion of their home in Venice, California, created...