The living room sofa is one of the most important furnishings in a home. It has to be inviting, comfortable, and set the tone for the decor of the interior. These ten sofas include distinctive designs from The Future Perfect, Normann Copenhagen, and Softline alongside classics from Onecollection, Artek, Ercol, and Thayer Coggin. From bright to neutral, sculptural to streamlined, these sofas offer something for every design seeker.