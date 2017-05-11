Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
Collection by
Modern Roofs
Like
Comment
Share
Lean Machine-Architect Jesper Brask waited three years studying the site of his future vacation home before building,...
Healy Guest House (Cocoon...
Architects Leslie and Julie Dowling, twin sisters and Michael Graves protégées, created this 1,000-square-foot,...
Raise the Roof...
El Dorado Inc designed this 4,500-square-foot house for Dave Byers and his family.
“There’s a presence to that place—it’s vast, and constantly shifting,” Moffitt says.
Brown and his dog Katsu head to the river; the path was once a dumping ground on top of a long-defunct underground oil...
Previously, the house had just a small screened-in porch as its only outside space, “unless you wanted to put plastic...
“We have all these different destinations,” says Sardinas, a writer who works from her home office.
Architect Konieczny lifted the existing ground and wrapped it around the roof and exterior rooftop staircase,...
The winglike dips in the roofline situate and hold the house against the region’s brutal winds.
Edgeland House, built on a cliff-top lot in Austin by architect Thomas Bercy for lawyer and writer Chris Brown, is...
The driveway leads down a gentle slope to the garage, which is partially tucked into the earth, covered by a green...
"Pulling the buildings apart allows what is not a big house to feel really big," says architect Jonathan Feldman of the...