Modern Open-Plan Retreat in Mexico City

A modern oasis for a family in Mexico City breaks from the local vernacular.

A young family seeking a modern home in Mexico City turned to C Cúbica Architects, who designed a retreat from the city’s bustling streets that boasts high ceilings and an open layout. It was a challenge for the firm to create a modern space that strayed from the traditional homes for which the area is known. “In Lomas de Chapultepec, there is a tradition of [California-style] houses," says Andrea Cesarman, founding partner of C Cúbica Architects. "We created a new approach to Mexican city living." With tasteful furniture (like a rocking chair by De La Espada and a bench from Pirwi) along with a refined mix of wood, steel, and glass, the home is a dream for a modern family.