Modern Meets Historic in Denmark

This conference center, designed by the Amsterdam-based firm SeARCH, is an extension of a 14th-century Danish farm and building. Designed for Novo Nordisk a/s, the biggest insulin producer in the world, the building contains an auditorium, offices, restaurants, meeting rooms, sports and fitness facilities, and guest rooms—and aims to represent a more dynamic model for what a conference center can be. Here's a look inside. All photos by Iwan Baan.