The primary bedroom cabin sits in a natural clearing amongst the trees, allowing for a water view and copious sunlight. The boulder-studded coast offers gently sloping paths to the ocean for a quick dip.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
The bed is custom-made by a local designer according to a brief by the client. It offers ample storage below to make the most of the small space.
Architect Randy Brown gave this Omaha residence huge windows, a cantilevered living room, a gym, and a barn-like outbuilding.
In rural Quebec, La Shed Architecture designed a simple gabled home that echoes the form of the region’s traditional barns.
Snow guards create seasonal insulation, and stormwater runoff is directed to infiltration systems to protect Lake Tahoe.
After years of hosting loved ones in their 1,450-square-foot home, a couple called on architect Warren Techentin to build a bold backyard house with vacation vibes.