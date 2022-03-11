SubscribeSign In
Modern Homes

Floor Plan of La Colorada by PPAA
The open living-and-bedroom area of Ian Hague’s rural retreat can be divided by a wall that rises from within the master-suite platform. Interior designer Elaine Santos blended her client’s collection of vintage furniture with no-fuss pieces like a Shaker-style bench by Ilse Crawford for De La Espada.
A grand space greets visitors when they first enter the home. The living room and kitchen are tucked on either side of a central dining area, which features a 35-foot-high wall of glass.
The architects specified an aluminum roof that “ghosts” the structure—it’s a material that recalls the typical use of corrugated metal on agricultural buildings, yet it subtly contrasts with the historic form. “It’s not quite what you’d use on a normal barn,” says Powell.
A red-painted exterior marks the 193-square-foot boathouse that architect Espen Handegård of Handegård Arkitektur imagined for a young couple on the waterfront in Norway.
Architect Line Solgaard, founder of the eponymous Oslo- and Fredrikstad-based firm, designed a getaway for her family in the place where she grew up. Untreated, exposed concrete pairs with cedar cladding; custom, oak-paneled ceilings; and a glass roof in the center of the home that opens like a sunroof for natural ventilation.
Christine Stucker and James Veal, founders of Stewart-Schafer, snapped up this architect-designed house on 18 acres in Connecticut as soon as they found it in 2019.
