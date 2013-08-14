Collection by Megan Hamaker
Modern Home Renovations Through the Years
Creativity, ingenuity, and endless patience are qualities that few possess and many seek. They are also the qualities needed to undertake a successful home renovation. Here, we take a walk down memory lane through the years of Dwell issues devoted solely to the creative, ingenious, and endlessly patient people who have taken on the daunting, yet oh-so-rewarding task of home renovation. Perhaps you will find the inspiration to start your own renovation!