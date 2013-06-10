Modern Furniture Kids Can Draw On

How many design-minded parents have cried out in terror as their Sharpie-wielding toddler angles through the left-ajar baby gate and heads directly for the Womb chair? Fear not, gentle parents, for British designer Timothy Ben may have just solved your problem with a pair of smart, sturdy pieces that come with your little ones in mind. A low table and a tall chest, the Scribble and the Jackanory respectively, are elegant additions to the home that come with chalkboard panels ideal for an afternoon doodle or a last-minute shopping list.