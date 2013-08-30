Modern Furniture by Glasgow Woodworker Derek Welsh

From his Glasgow studio, woodworker Derek Welsh fashions craft-oriented modern furniture and bespoke interiors projects. At designjunction, a contemporary showcase at the London Design Festival, Welsh will exhibit a series of handmade pieces rendered in natural oak with laminate accents. "Graft is a new collection of modern utility pieces that are understated and confident in their simplicity," says Welsh in a written statement. The range includes a desk, table, sideboard, low bench, and shelving. Let's have a look.