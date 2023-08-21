SubscribeSign In
Modern Farmhouse

At a renovated farmhouse in the Italian countryside, a crisp, modern white plaster fireplace and hearth infuse the interior with coziness and warmth. The firewood is stacked in a nearly-frameless niche next to the fireplace that is lined with metal, adding a bit of shine that contrasts with the rustic firewood and wood ceiling and beams above.
The homeowners are avid readers, and built-in reading nooks cater to their lifestyle and add warmth to the interiors.
The kitchen bar counter extends out to the patio, creating a great space for entertaining.
Inspired by historic American farmhouses, a modern dwelling at the base of the Rocky Mountain Foothills in West Boulder, Colorado was designed by Boulder-based firm Surround Architecture. At the transition between the living room and kitchen, firewood is stored in a metal box that projects out from the wall, announcing itself with its contrasting color and slim profile.
Michael is an avid cook, so the kitchen has become a favorite space in the home. Staron acrylic counters bring minimalist functionality, and custom maple plywood cabinets were built and painted on site. "We're pretty hard on our kitchen, so we know it's going to wear well,
Clutter is skillfully hidden away thanks to the abundance of joinery and storage.
Henkin Shavit's modernist farmhouse combines traditional and modern with its high ceilings, singular color palette, and its organization of private and public spaces.
The owners of this 2,800-square-foot, remodeled ranch house in Del Mar wanted to incorporate the house’s original ranch vibes as well as Scandinavian elements.
