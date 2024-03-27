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Collection by Camden E

Modern Farmhouse

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A 2024 remodel of the home by LAMAS Architecture kept the exterior of the historic farmhouse much the same.
A 2024 remodel of the home by LAMAS Architecture kept the exterior of the historic farmhouse much the same.
Organic style backyard designed by Yardzen
Organic style backyard designed by Yardzen
Organic style backyard designed by Yardzen
Organic style backyard designed by Yardzen
Organic style backyard designed by Yardzen
Organic style backyard designed by Yardzen
Chevron Garage Doors
Chevron Garage Doors
petanque game area
petanque game area
view of the lounge area
view of the lounge area
view of the dinning terrace
view of the dinning terrace
Horse/animal shelter
Horse/animal shelter

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