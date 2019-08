With considering the ever-expanding children's market in the modern design realm, the plethora of visitors, tiny people, and exhibitors at The Modern Family Zone at Dwell on Design was not surprising in the least. Sponsored by Benjamin Moore Paints and Vitra, the Modern Family area featured artists and furniture manufacturers, as well as Play-Doh and finger-paint makers. Photos by Alexis Tjian, Ashley Schoenknecht and Kristen Terry.