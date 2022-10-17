Modern Design
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
Bay windows are common in this kind of terraced house and add visual interest to both the house and the street, as well as a small amount of additional interior space. “We kept the original bay windows and designed the rooms around them in a manner that would frame the table in the dining room downstairs, and the bed in the main bedroom upstairs,” explains architect Aniket Shahane.
26 more saves