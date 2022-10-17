SubscribeSign In
Modern Design

3108 Fernwood Avenue in Los Angeles, California, is currently listed for $2,085,000 by Rob Kallick and Mary Regal of Compass.
The home is clad in corrugated iron coated with Zincalume. “We chose the cladding so we could curve the metal sheets and create barrel vaulted roofs,” says architect William Samuels. “The finish gives a natural reflection to the surface of the house, picking up on the colors of the surrounding bush and the changing daylight.”
52 Starboard Rock Rd in Vinalhaven, Maine, is currently listed for $1,795,000 by Joseph Sortwell of LandVest Real Estate.
Perched in the hills above Silver Lake, the Lee Residence is the personal home of the founding principals of leeMundwiler Architects.
A verdant oasis awaits in the backyard, complete with a bespoke jacuzzi and jetted pool.
Bay windows are common in this kind of terraced house and add visual interest to both the house and the street, as well as a small amount of additional interior space. “We kept the original bay windows and designed the rooms around them in a manner that would frame the table in the dining room downstairs, and the bed in the main bedroom upstairs,” explains architect Aniket Shahane.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
Virtue Joinery built the custom cabinetry, composed of plywood stained a soft grey.
On the main level, Alessia relocated the kitchen into what was a large bedroom, so as to give the kitchen more functionality and connect it to the living room. The cooktops can pivot up against the backsplash to create more prep space on the counter.
Architecture office Studio Bright used reclaimed bricks, lightly bagged and painted cream, to create a sense of history at 8-Yard House, a new build in suburban Melbourne. "I like it that non-architects are not sure if it's a new or an old house,
The design fades gradually from the vibrancy of the communal ground-floor spaces to the quiet neutral of the bedrooms, with a pastel mint-green staircase with orange nosing helping the transition.
Award-winning architect Joseph Amisano used concrete, glass, and steel to create this U-shaped residence in 1955.
