Modern Desert Retreat in New Mexico

On the edge of the Sangre de Cristo foothills, Rancho Encantado is a modernist hideaway tucked within New Mexico’s Tesuque Valley. Once a decades-old dude ranch, newly reinvented as a Four Seasons, the retreat was designed to preserve and embrace its 57 unspoiled acres with 65 pueblo-style casitas blending into the rural desert landscape. And although new agey downtown Santa Fe is just a stone’s throw, the vibe here is a refreshing fusion of Southwest meets mid-century modern style—sans dream catchers and mystic clichés.