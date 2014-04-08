Modern Classics: Dwell's Favorite Italian Interiors

With Milan Design Week in full swing, we take a look at some of our favorite Italian homes.

Italian Futurism, 1909–1944: Reconstructing the Universe, currently on view at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, is a celebration of the revolutionary artists and architects who wanted to burn down old Italian institutions so a new culture could rise from their ashes. Rather than accept this negative view of tradition, later generations of Italian designers took an entirely different approach and decided to build on the rich history of their country. The results of combining tradition with edgy modernity are nowhere more succesful than in contemporary Italian interior design. Here is a look at some creative Italian interiors from the Dwell archives.