The bedroom on the main level is fitted with wide-plank floorboards, whitewashed walls, and exposed beam ceilings—presenting a quiet refuge with a similar aesthetic to the living spaces.
A Czech designer partners with local stonemasons and carpenters to convert a tattered structure into a boutique guesthouse in the Carpathian Mountains.
The house is clad with shou sugi ban-treated cedar siding.
Just past sunrise at Betasso Overlook.
When an urban couple decided to build an affordable tiny house outside the city as a retreat from their busy lives, they found a site in the Stockholm archipelago and called on architect David Lookofsky of Lookofsky Architecture.
Set near a stream on a grassy hillside, this glass and timber home received the Bauhärepräis for architecture in 2020.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, "Segoe UI", Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, "Helvetica Neue", sans-serif;">The exterior is clad in untreated cedar, "so it gets grayer every year,