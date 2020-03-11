🏠
Take in-person tours of homes featured in Dwell. Sign up for
Open House
!
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
k
Collection by
KIRK BLASCHKE
modern
View
7
Photos
The kitchen island's clean lines reflect Marc's preference for openness. "I wanted everything to be open, no clutter around the place," he says.
Custom steel railings integrate with the stair's structural frame.
The custom staircase is the star of the show. "The whole thing was flimsy, but when everything was welded together, it worked," Marc says.
Stainless steel countertops top the kitchen island beneath a custom pendant light designed by Jeff Shaw of Intersect Studio and fabricated by Marc—one of dozens of steel elements throughout the suite.
The loft bedroom overlooks the main living area below, taking advantage of luxurious head heights rare in structures this size.
The bedroom is tucked behind a sliding door. The dining room furniture is from Design Within Reach.
Share