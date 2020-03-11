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Collection by KIRK BLASCHKE

modern

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The kitchen island's clean lines reflect Marc's preference for openness. "I wanted everything to be open, no clutter around the place," he says.
The kitchen island's clean lines reflect Marc's preference for openness. "I wanted everything to be open, no clutter around the place," he says.
Custom steel railings integrate with the stair's structural frame.
Custom steel railings integrate with the stair's structural frame.
The custom staircase is the star of the show. "The whole thing was flimsy, but when everything was welded together, it worked," Marc says.
The custom staircase is the star of the show. "The whole thing was flimsy, but when everything was welded together, it worked," Marc says.
Stainless steel countertops top the kitchen island beneath a custom pendant light designed by Jeff Shaw of Intersect Studio and fabricated by Marc—one of dozens of steel elements throughout the suite.
Stainless steel countertops top the kitchen island beneath a custom pendant light designed by Jeff Shaw of Intersect Studio and fabricated by Marc—one of dozens of steel elements throughout the suite.
The loft bedroom overlooks the main living area below, taking advantage of luxurious head heights rare in structures this size.
The loft bedroom overlooks the main living area below, taking advantage of luxurious head heights rare in structures this size.
The bedroom is tucked behind a sliding door. The dining room furniture is from Design Within Reach.
The bedroom is tucked behind a sliding door. The dining room furniture is from Design Within Reach.