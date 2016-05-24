The Modern by Dwell Magazine indoor collection brings an array of furniture, lighting, home decor, and accessories to Target on December 27. Designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine of Deam + Dine, the pieces that round out the Modern by Dwell Magazine indoor collection represent Dwell and Target’s shared vision of making good design more accessible. From an owl figurine that doubles as a sound amplifier to a slim pendant lamp, the new collection has much to offer the modern home.