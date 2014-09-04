Warm Wood Modern Bathroom Renovation in San Francisco

When Chris Brigham, founder of Knife & Saw, discovered water damage in the master bathroom of his San Francisco home, it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. The furniture maker and his wife had never loved the space, and Brigham took the opportunity to renovate with the help of designer/builder Fidel Archuleta of ArcSon Design. Together, they planned out a complete overhaul of the room that features no shortage of custom built-ins. The end result: a welcoming, clean-lined setting in warm wood and cool concrete.