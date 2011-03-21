MOCFA's "E is for Everyone"

The Museum of Craft and Folk Art in San Francisco, in honor of the 25th anniversary of Sister Corita Kent—a west coast Pop artist, teacher, and, yes, one-time Catholic nun—has organized a major exhibition showcasing her work. Corita left the church in 1969 after being labeled “a guerilla with a paintbrush," and died in 1986 from cancer. "E is for Everyone: Celebrating Sister Corita" shows the many dimensions of the artist who revolutionized graphic design and created an art education system in which the classroom became a lab for learning and making. To put that philosophy in action, the museum has organized a slew of special hands-on events over the course of the exhibition's run (through June 5), including a silk-screening 'Craft Bar' open to the public on May 5, and family-friendly art-making sessions on April 9 and May 14. Here's a peek at some highlights of the show. All photos by Tomo Saito.