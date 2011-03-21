Collection by Jaime Gillin

MOCFA's "E is for Everyone"

The Museum of Craft and Folk Art in San Francisco, in honor of the 25th anniversary of Sister Corita Kent—a west coast Pop artist, teacher, and, yes, one-time Catholic nun—has organized a major exhibition showcasing her work. Corita left the church in 1969 after being labeled “a guerilla with a paintbrush," and died in 1986 from cancer. "E is for Everyone: Celebrating Sister Corita" shows the many dimensions of the artist who revolutionized graphic design and created an art education system in which the classroom became a lab for learning and making. To put that philosophy in action, the museum has organized a slew of special hands-on events over the course of the exhibition's run (through June 5), including a silk-screening 'Craft Bar' open to the public on May 5, and family-friendly art-making sessions on April 9 and May 14. Here's a peek at some highlights of the show. All photos by Tomo Saito.