Collection by
Niyoosha
Mobile Mirror House
View
8
Photos
Design’s added value also results in higher nightly prices and monthly profits for the owner.
ÖÖD mirror house will provide a haven and a 180-degree-nature-view to its guests.
All the materials used are energy and cost-effective to clean and maintain.
ÖÖD House in Vermont as a successful short-term rental case study
The full steel frame and industrial mirror glass facade are the best in the industry.
The brand new ÖÖD mobile unit is designed for immersive experiences and successful short-term rental business.
The wheels and the tow bar of the chassis can be hidden or removed for a nice terrace to be built around the house.
