A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.
Natural light is an important factor in creating biophilic spaces. The primary bathroom of this house in Venice, California, sits deep in the plan but has three sources of natural light—a skylight, small window, and translucent glass wall shared with the kitchen.
Farrow &amp; Ball’s Hazy covers the custom millwork in this child’s room. “This is a very small room, which is typical to a lot of brownstones in Brooklyn,” says Cuttle. “You have this very narrow space and you're trying to make the most of it. So, the built-in stretches the length of that wall and gives the illusion of it being longer. Then the drapery reinforces the ceiling height.”
These custom laminate kitchen cabinets—built by local manufacturer Beech Tree Woodworks— add a pop of color to this Seattle kitchen.
In the kitchen, designer Polina Kopteva used Tikkurila N435 blue paint.
The window units over the counter were also salvaged finds.
The new kitchen is defined by a 14-foot island and bank of windows overlooking the backyard. The counters are stainless steel and maple butcher block. The ceiling sconces are Cedar & Moss.
The office space—which had been the former workspace of the client’s father—was left as is.
The open-plan kitchen-and-dining space features a Douglas fir ceiling and ceiling beams and polished concrete floors.
There, a kitchen and dining area bleed into indoor and outdoor living spaces that have unobstructed views of the city skyline.
Douglas fir paneling and ceiling beams punctuate the crisp white space, complementing Baltic birch plywood cabinetry and white oak countertops in the kitchen.
The island and cabinets, fashioned from remilled Douglas-fir beams salvaged from upstate New York, sport inexpensive drawers from Ikea. The Carrara marble for the sink surround also came from the firm’s warehouse, from a section of slab orphaned from an earlier commission. A Viking chimney wall hood tops a free-standing range by Bluestar.
Now available to rent on Airbnb, the revamped 1950s dwelling, known as The Surf Cabin, features airy interiors with laid-back vibes for a breezy weekend getaway.
