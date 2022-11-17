Mixed wood
Farrow & Ball’s Hazy covers the custom millwork in this child’s room. “This is a very small room, which is typical to a lot of brownstones in Brooklyn,” says Cuttle. “You have this very narrow space and you're trying to make the most of it. So, the built-in stretches the length of that wall and gives the illusion of it being longer. Then the drapery reinforces the ceiling height.”
The island and cabinets, fashioned from remilled Douglas-fir beams salvaged from upstate New York, sport inexpensive drawers from Ikea. The Carrara marble for the sink surround also came from the firm’s warehouse, from a section of slab orphaned from an earlier commission. A Viking chimney wall hood tops a free-standing range by Bluestar.