SubscribeSign In
a
Collection by Ann-Margit Stroschein

Mittelbach

View 27 Photos
Floor Plan of Casa Cero by Estudio Sur Arquitectos
Floor Plan of Casa Cero by Estudio Sur Arquitectos
Wood is a prominent feature throughout the design with oak floors throughout the interior and timber battens wrapping around the exterior.
Wood is a prominent feature throughout the design with oak floors throughout the interior and timber battens wrapping around the exterior.
Segmenting the home allows it to expand and contract depending on the number and needs of its occupants, who use it as a vacation residence.
Segmenting the home allows it to expand and contract depending on the number and needs of its occupants, who use it as a vacation residence.
Owners and tenants of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) share key insights about how to navigate the unique living experience.
Owners and tenants of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) share key insights about how to navigate the unique living experience.
The couple outside the entrance to their home.
The couple outside the entrance to their home.
A new addition rests upon the original bungalow structure
A new addition rests upon the original bungalow structure
LIVE. LOVE. LOFT.
LIVE. LOVE. LOFT.
As part of the renovation, they extended the rear of the bottom two floors—their apartment—by 10 feet. The extension not only gave the couple more room but also created a terrace for their tenants above.
As part of the renovation, they extended the rear of the bottom two floors—their apartment—by 10 feet. The extension not only gave the couple more room but also created a terrace for their tenants above.
Sliding glass doors from Marvin lead to the patio, which features a trio of tiered concrete planters that double as bleacher-style seating. “When we have friends over, they like to gather on the steps or planters,” says Rebecca, “and then it all flows naturally up to the yard, where they can find places to sit and eat.” On the patio, a grill from Fisher &amp; Paykel stands ready for serious barbecuing. The chair is from CB2.
Sliding glass doors from Marvin lead to the patio, which features a trio of tiered concrete planters that double as bleacher-style seating. “When we have friends over, they like to gather on the steps or planters,” says Rebecca, “and then it all flows naturally up to the yard, where they can find places to sit and eat.” On the patio, a grill from Fisher &amp; Paykel stands ready for serious barbecuing. The chair is from CB2.
A glazed, sloping ceiling allows light to wash over the dining area. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We moved in before we started the work, so we got to experience the space,
A glazed, sloping ceiling allows light to wash over the dining area. "<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">We moved in before we started the work, so we got to experience the space,
"A bench seat and table are set amongst ivy, lavender, and bamboo that rise from rusted steel planters,
"A bench seat and table are set amongst ivy, lavender, and bamboo that rise from rusted steel planters,
Perched on the top two floors of a Victorian warehouse in Shoreditch, London, the apartment is currently home to architect and designer Juliano Cordano and executive coach Jose-Luiz Moura, a Brazilian couple who moved to London in 2009. In his renovation, Cordano infused the apartment with touches of Memphis and Brazilian brutalism.
Perched on the top two floors of a Victorian warehouse in Shoreditch, London, the apartment is currently home to architect and designer Juliano Cordano and executive coach Jose-Luiz Moura, a Brazilian couple who moved to London in 2009. In his renovation, Cordano infused the apartment with touches of Memphis and Brazilian brutalism.
Danish architect and designer Sigurd Larsen teamed up with Raus to create a 193-square-foot cabin in Berlin, Germany, that lets city dwellers escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and connect with nature.
Danish architect and designer Sigurd Larsen teamed up with Raus to create a 193-square-foot cabin in Berlin, Germany, that lets city dwellers escape the hustle and bustle of urban life and connect with nature.
Expansive windows in the kitchen frame views of the nearby forest and meadows.
Expansive windows in the kitchen frame views of the nearby forest and meadows.
Simon Knight Architects turns a historic building into a contemporary family home by sprucing up its exterior and rejiggering the ground floor.
Simon Knight Architects turns a historic building into a contemporary family home by sprucing up its exterior and rejiggering the ground floor.

7 more saves