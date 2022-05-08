Sliding glass doors from Marvin lead to the patio, which features a trio of tiered concrete planters that double as bleacher-style seating. “When we have friends over, they like to gather on the steps or planters,” says Rebecca, “and then it all flows naturally up to the yard, where they can find places to sit and eat.” On the patio, a grill from Fisher & Paykel stands ready for serious barbecuing. The chair is from CB2.