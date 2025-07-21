Pardo used dark blue cabinetry and a matching painted ceiling to create a deliberately cave-like kitchen.
The use of mirrors on the upper floor serves to visually amplify the small space. Storage space is extremely limited in the tiny home, there is a clothes rack, and a green box which doubles as a drawer.
In the couple’s bedroom, mirrored cabinets bounce light back toward an office nook. The rug is from Armadillo & Co., and the throw blanket is from Città Design.
When the door is closed, it's just a feature that adds light and a feeling of spaciousness to a narrow hallway...
A look at the principal bathroom. “A lot of new houses don’t feel like they already love their inhabitants. Being able to live in a house that my dad designed is such an amazing, warm feeling,” Lizz says.
The mirrored IKEA wardrobes open up the space and serve as both storage and decor.
The house gracefully marries modern and ancient, as seen in the master bedroom, where a custom-built mirrored storage unit divides the sleeping and bathing areas.
Mirrored upper cabinets make the compact kitchen feel spacious.
The kitchen is tucked into a corner off the curved green wall with mirror-clad cabinetry, helping it almost disappear into the space. The island is on wheels and incorporates a hydraulic piston so that it can be moved and raised and lowered for different uses in the space.
A mirrored storage unit reflects light throughout the lower-level kitchen