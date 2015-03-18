Mirrored Floors Pull Iconic Modernist House Into Another Stratosphere

New mirrored flooring in an iconic Dutch home lets visitors experience design in a new dimension.

When curator Petra Blaisse was designing her new installation at the Sonneveld House, on view through September 13, 2015, her aim wasn’t to add to the historic residence, but rather to expose new dimensions of a scared space. The structure, built in the 1930s, is one of the best-preserved houses in the Nieuwe Bouwen style, the Dutch branch of the International School of Modernism. It is now open to the public.