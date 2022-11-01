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Collection by Cally Quist

Minnesota

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“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
“The goal was to look at things from 500, 700, 800 years ago that are still useful,” says homeowner Wes Crouch. “Simple, purposeful spaces will always be in style.”
The 1955 home comes with original wood paneling, new built-ins, and a separate unit on the lower level.
The 1955 home comes with original wood paneling, new built-ins, and a separate unit on the lower level.
Architect George Mastny’s personal residence celebrates its forested site with skylights, extensive glazing, and a full-length screened deck.
Architect George Mastny’s personal residence celebrates its forested site with skylights, extensive glazing, and a full-length screened deck.
On the neighboring property, kYodai House brings to mind the horizontal lines that were hallmarks of Wright's designs.
On the neighboring property, kYodai House brings to mind the horizontal lines that were hallmarks of Wright's designs.
Keep founders Austin and Kotono Watanabe revived a compact home in Minneapolis with a dazzling kitchen, an all-electric upgrade, and a clerestory “scoop.”
Keep founders Austin and Kotono Watanabe revived a compact home in Minneapolis with a dazzling kitchen, an all-electric upgrade, and a clerestory “scoop.”
Designed by Charles M. Goodman in 1958, the renovated five-bedroom is one of 24 Care-free Homes built by the Aluminum Company of America.
Designed by Charles M. Goodman in 1958, the renovated five-bedroom is one of 24 Care-free Homes built by the Aluminum Company of America.
Although many kitchen redesigns aim for more openness, in John and Debby’s case, it made more sense to section off their sprawling kitchen into a smaller cooking area, a sizable butler’s pantry, and a snug TV room. The sculptural island and backsplash are made from Cararra marble.
Although many kitchen redesigns aim for more openness, in John and Debby’s case, it made more sense to section off their sprawling kitchen into a smaller cooking area, a sizable butler’s pantry, and a snug TV room. The sculptural island and backsplash are made from Cararra marble.
9363 Father Foley Drive in Ideal Township, Minnesota, is currently listed for $3,500,000 by Scott Acker of Bruce Birkeland Group.
9363 Father Foley Drive in Ideal Township, Minnesota, is currently listed for $3,500,000 by Scott Acker of Bruce Birkeland Group.
The builders created new, more expansive decks for the cabin and employed larger windows from Marvin.
The builders created new, more expansive decks for the cabin and employed larger windows from Marvin.
The clients—a family of five with three children in college—wanted to create an “urban cabin” that embraces the tranquil forested site on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. The solution was to use vast expanses of glass to dissolve the boundaries between inside and out.
The clients—a family of five with three children in college—wanted to create an “urban cabin” that embraces the tranquil forested site on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. The solution was to use vast expanses of glass to dissolve the boundaries between inside and out.
This 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s totally DIY. Creative couple Michael and Christina Hara built the retreat just steps away from their back door, in order to carve out "space for creativity and respite from our chaotic, toddler-filled house," as Michael explains. The project, called the Fish Scale Studio, took eight months to complete, with Haras doing all of the design and construction themselves—for just $18,275.
This 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s totally DIY. Creative couple Michael and Christina Hara built the retreat just steps away from their back door, in order to carve out "space for creativity and respite from our chaotic, toddler-filled house," as Michael explains. The project, called the Fish Scale Studio, took eight months to complete, with Haras doing all of the design and construction themselves—for just $18,275.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
In turning the second level of the garage behind their duplex into a multifunctional workspace without breaking the bank, Kyle Huberty relied on friends, family, and the community at large.
Inside, various hues of wood enhance the home's warm, rustic vibes.
Inside, various hues of wood enhance the home's warm, rustic vibes.

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