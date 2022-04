"A kitchen provides physical and spiritual nourishment, and for many homes it is the heart and soul of family life," writes celebrated tastemaker Sir Terence Conran in Kitchen Book. Here, we highlight 10 minimalist dream kitchens, from those outfitted with crisp cabinetry to sleek spaces with built-in appliances to those with petite footprints, all designed to make the room as pleasing to the eye as it is to cook in.