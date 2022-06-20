Dwell House
Collection by
Sierra Holland
I Heart Minimalism
View
17
Photos
Blackbutt veneer cabinetry inject warmth into the kitchen and match the blackbutt ceiling planks seen throughout. Granite and concrete countertops create visual breaks in the timber surfaces.
Planted with silver birch trees, a light-filled courtyard creates a visual and physical separation between the old building and new addition.
Mila designed the home’s concrete pool, which is finished with a custom plaster. The pool area includes sleek chairs from Cast + Crew.
The Sculpture Gallery in architect Philip Johnson’s Glass House Estate in New Canaan, Connecticut is a skylighted space with an almost entirely glass roof that showcases Johnson’s art collection.
In the guest bathroom, a light scone from West Elm hangs on lime-washed walls.
Rather than a lush garden, the architect opted for a singular green expression. This was done by planting a sole Caesalpinia ferra tree at the atrium - a natural sculptural at the heart of the home.
Infused with traditional materials and aesthetics, this open-plan home in Japan strengthens the bond a young family has to nature and to each other.
Off-Grid Guesthouse by Anacapa Architecture
The home’s concrete floors, wood ceilings, and glazed expanses strengthen its connection with the outdoor landscape.
Grain Super Black countertops from Stone Italiana sit atop sleek black cabinetry, which hosts the integrated appliances, including a cooktop, oven, and warming drawer from V-Zug.
The uninterrupted use of concrete throughout the interior creates a sense of fluidity between spaces.
West Elm chairs are paired with a locally crafted wooden table.
Passageways were carefully planned to present intriguing interior perspectives.
