Minimal Romanian Attic Renovation Complete with an Epic Bathtub

Custom woodwork and natural light invigorate a formerly cramped space.

Much like the boxes, castoff clothes, and odds-and-ends crammed inside attic spaces, the top floor-unit of an old Bucharest apartment building that architect Andreas Heierle was tasked with renovating hadn’t seen the light of day for quite some time. A cramped, dark space he described as a “stack of rooms exhibiting strange geometry,” it was far from the bachelor pad the client desired. But by opening up the floor plan with big windows and a multi-purpose kitchen island, he brought a comfortable spaciousness to the 645-square-foot dwelling. We asked the Lucerne-based architect to take us through this Romanian renovation.