The couple worked with architect Kevin Yoder and interior designer Louise Cohen to refurbish the brick-and-wood home, adding a 36-foot saltwater pool, where their goldendoodle likes to take an afternoon float.
Across from the library, a former laundry room was turned into a bar with walnut millwork by Lutz Wood. The vintage lights are by A.V. Mazzega, and the custom-upholstered Tulip stools are from Knoll.
A sunken library houses Paul’s extensive Jane Austen collection. Built-in walnut seating, also by Lutz Wood, is covered in Cortina Leathers cushions. A 1960s Hungarian tapestry hangs nearby.