Midcentury Modern Homes of Palm Springs Under Moonlight

The striking midcentury homes of Palm Springs are well-documented in photographs, books, and films. But simply by capturing the houses at night, Melbourne-based photographer Tom Blachford casts them in a whole new light—literally. In his shots, only moonlight illuminates the homes, which were designed by William Krisel and Dan Palmer in the period between 1955 and 1965. Recently displayed in an exhibition at Modern Times in Melbourne, the prints are also for sale.