Midcentury Lovers: You Can Thank This Architect for Transforming Palm Springs Into a Modernist Hotbed

A new book explores the legacy of modernist icon William Krisel.

William Krisel's Palm Springs (Gibbs Smith) is the first major monograph dedicated to the architect, who helped introduce the modern aesthetic to the desert city on a mass scale. He designed countless examples of the tract house, which Alan Hess describes in the book as "the basic building block of the modern suburban metropolises growing after 1945." Krisel's single-family homes embraced the more contemporary post-war lifestyle with open-plan layouts and a connection to the outdoors. Here, we've gathered a few of our favorite examples of his architecture from the book, which prove his role in cementing the midcentury style of Palm Springs.