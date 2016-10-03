Midcentury Home
Furniture groupings and bright, dramatic accents—like the sapphire banana-fiber rug by Kamy Maison in the main living area—further divide the interior into distinct yet flexible stations. The trio of seating options includes wood-and-cane Cosme Velho armchairs by Claudia Moreira Salles, a plush Soft Dream leather sofa by Antonio Citterio for Flexform, and a blue Fergana sofa by Patricia Urquiola for Moroso. Just beyond, a Fina table, also by Salles, joins Marta chairs by Aristeu Pires and Torch pendants by Sylvain Willenz to form the dining area.
Michele eats lunch in the kitchen; a view of the central hallway and master bedroom lays beyond. Three-year-old Maple slurps from a water bottle with Judith, five, at the dining table, also built by Jamie. The Arco armchairs are by Mario Bellino for Heller, and the Bubble lamp is by George Nelson for Herman Miller. The photograph series is by David Hilliard, titled "That Glorious Society Called Solitude."
Roger and Mary Downey’s 3,200-square-foot rammed-earth home seems to float next to the forest along the Rio Grande in Corrales, New Mexico. While the home’s design and materials nod to the neighboring adobe farmhouses and agricultural sheds, architect Efthimios Maniatis of Studio eM Design calls them an amalgam of “modern contemporary regionalism,” governed by Roger’s strict mandate for minimalism.
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