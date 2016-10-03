Michele eats lunch in the kitchen; a view of the central hallway and master bedroom lays beyond. Three-year-old Maple slurps from a water bottle with Judith, five, at the dining table, also built by Jamie. The Arco armchairs are by Mario Bellino for Heller, and the Bubble lamp is by George Nelson for Herman Miller. The photograph series is by David Hilliard, titled "That Glorious Society Called Solitude."