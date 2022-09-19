SubscribeSign In
A highlight of the overhaul is the floor-to-ceiling glass on the north side, which includes a five-panel bifold door. The door opens to the couple’s favorite area of the house, the backyard. The deck is shaded by the cantilevered roof, and Ren planted drought-resistant brush amid the existing oak trees.
The red masonry wall partially hides the interior from the entryway.
The pool and surrounding landscape connect the architecture with the wooded park just beyond the yard. “We used the softer textures of ornamental grasses, Japanese maples, and perennial plantings to balance the rectilinear lines of the pool and the house,” says Josh Myers of Myers + Co. Landscape Architecture.
In the living area, existing built-in seating is complemented by Mies van der Rohe lounge chairs and custom coffee tables by Michael James Moran.
Boyer added a skylight over the stairwell to bring light into the middle of the home.
“There was no way out to the backyard from the main living space” before, says Boyer, who swapped out the windows for a large sliding glass door.
Custom rift-sawn white oak cabinetry now packs a lot of storage and creates a serene backdrop in the open plan.
The homeowners, Lindsey and Michael Pearsall, wanted to update the interiors of their 1959 home, while also paying respects to its midcentury design. Architecture studio goC looked to original details, such as the lines of the exterior brick screens, for inspiration.
Blue shades create a moody effect in the large butler’s pantry.
The butler’s pantry is a multifunctional workspace.
Bar Cabinet
Living Room
In need of more room for their growing brood, Eric and Emma Gimon, with Luc, Paul, baby Louise, and their dog, Nefi, asked for a private space to accompany the house designed for Eric’s great-aunt.
