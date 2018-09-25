Mid Century Modern Tours of the Alden B. Dow Home and Studio

Enter an environment you’ve never encountered before! What kind of experiences will you be a part of when you participate in a private tour, public tour, group tour or an education program at the Alden B. Dow Home & Studio? Join us and bring friends and family for a thrilling cultural journey to learn about Alden B. Dow, his philosophy, and the 20,000 square foot structure in which he lived and worked! This tourist attraction has enticed visitors both local and worldwide since 1989, when it received its National Historic Landmark Status. Reservations Required either through our online calendar or by calling 1.866.315.7678