Mid Century Modern

The 1950 Mosby House in Missoula, Montana, is one of two homes in the state designed by legendary architect Richard Neutra.
The couple ripped out the dated cabinets and replaced them with sleek Ikea ones, devoid of handles, alongside glossy white tile counters.
Architect Darren Schroeder channeled Eichler’s style with a central atrium, twin gables, and post-and-beam construction.
The meticulously maintained Bel Air home is a midcentury time capsule that still stands true to the architect’s vision.
This Thousand Oaks Eichler home checks all the boxes with clerestory windows, post-and-beam construction, a planted courtyard, and a pool.
Elizabeth Wright Ingraham channeled her grandfather’s vision as she incorporated built-ins, natural materials, an open floor plan, and views of Pikes Peak.
Set in Rancho Santa Fe, the Van Sicklen Residence has been expanded twice—and it currently stands at 8,281 square feet with eight bedrooms and a pool house.
Currently owned by Dylan Brady of the musical duo 100 Gecs, this well-preserved midcentury home is encased in windows and richly toned wood.
Originally designed by Walter Gordon, the revamped Wessinger House is set on nearly 10 forested acres in the Pacific Northwest.
“Initially, we proposed fewer glass panes to control sunlight and energy loss,” says architect Daniel Iragüen. “But in the end, we made the house almost completely transparent.”
Florida couple John Pirman and Steve Tetreault built a new house inspired by the Sarasota School. Today’s FEMA codes required a plinth to lift the house five-and-a-half feet above grade and a roof that can withstand hurricane wind loads, making it a challenge to re-create the lightness of midcentury design, Pirman says.
The timber-clad home steps down a wooded hillside with three levels, thee decks, and a series of terraced planters.
After Mellanie Silva bought this Texas midcentury, she learned its design might be based off a home 20th-century architect Harry Weese designed for his family. But there’s no official record to prove it.
4,500 cubic yards of concrete, and over 200 pieces of glass were used in the construction of the home, which took four years to complete.
The 1,800-square-foot home features a cantilevered design and diagonal cladding similar to that of Breuer’s own 1947 Connecticut residence. Hufft replaced the roof but maintained its flat profile—though finding the correct two-inch metal flashing was a challenge. “These are the details that make the original what I consider a masterpiece,” Hufft says.
Andrea Register and Matthew Kaniaris live in one of 124 midcentury homes in the National Register-listed postwar neighborhood of Arapahoe Acres in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Daniel Scott Jenkins
