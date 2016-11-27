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Collection by Dirk De Pree

Mid-Century Modern

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The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
Aino and Alvar Aalto in the garden of the Riihitie House in Helsinki, Finland, in 1936.
Aino and Alvar Aalto in the garden of the Riihitie House in Helsinki, Finland, in 1936.
Nick and Tim purchased additional land surrounding the bunker, planting it with native trees, shrubs, and hedges for shelter and privacy.
Nick and Tim purchased additional land surrounding the bunker, planting it with native trees, shrubs, and hedges for shelter and privacy.
A copy of Taschen’s <i>Neutra. Complete Works </i>sits on the living room table at the Mosby House in Missoula, Montana (left). Legendary modernist architect Richard Neutra (right) designed and built the house between 1949 and 1950.
Neutra. Complete Works
Two-story Eames Pavilion, 2026.
Two-story Eames Pavilion, 2026.
"I think an architect’s job is to celebrate what people really care about and simplify and streamline the rest.” —Page Goolrick
"I think an architect’s job is to celebrate what people really care about and simplify and streamline the rest.” —Page Goolrick
This $7.5M mansion is steeped in old Hollywood glamour, with luxe finishes and views from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean.
This $7.5M mansion is steeped in old Hollywood glamour, with luxe finishes and views from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean.
Set in the famed National Historic Landmark District in Detroit, the 2,000-square-foot residence comes recently renovated and fully furnished.
Set in the famed National Historic Landmark District in Detroit, the 2,000-square-foot residence comes recently renovated and fully furnished.
Set in the Hudson Valley, this once-forgotten work by controversial architect Philip Johnson was featured on the cover of Dwell in 2023 after an extensive renovation.
Set in the Hudson Valley, this once-forgotten work by controversial architect Philip Johnson was featured on the cover of Dwell in 2023 after an extensive renovation.
The meticulously maintained Bel Air home is a midcentury time capsule that still stands true to the architect’s vision.
The meticulously maintained Bel Air home is a midcentury time capsule that still stands true to the architect’s vision.

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