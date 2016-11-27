🏠
Discover new design ideas every day.
Sign up
for Dwell’s newsletter
🏠
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Find a Pro
Subscribe
Sign In
d
Collection by
Dirk De Pree
Mid-Century Modern
View
115
Photos
The couple worked with Third Nature Studio and Modernscapes to refinish the yard, which now sees lots of family get togethers. "The goal was to make the house and the yard all of a piece,
Aino and Alvar Aalto in the garden of the Riihitie House in Helsinki, Finland, in 1936.
Nick and Tim purchased additional land surrounding the bunker, planting it with native trees, shrubs, and hedges for shelter and privacy.
Neutra. Complete Works
Two-story Eames Pavilion, 2026.
"I think an architect’s job is to celebrate what people really care about and simplify and streamline the rest.” —Page Goolrick
This $7.5M mansion is steeped in old Hollywood glamour, with luxe finishes and views from Downtown L.A. to the Pacific Ocean.
Set in the famed National Historic Landmark District in Detroit, the 2,000-square-foot residence comes recently renovated and fully furnished.
Set in the Hudson Valley, this once-forgotten work by controversial architect Philip Johnson was featured on the cover of Dwell in 2023 after an extensive renovation.
The meticulously maintained Bel Air home is a midcentury time capsule that still stands true to the architect’s vision.
View More
95
more
saves
Share