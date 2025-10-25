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Collection by Dennis Remsing

Mid-Century Modern

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The 1953 Colbie Residence has vaulted ceilings, updated cabinetry, a courtyard, and a large deck overlooking the San Francisco skyline.
The 1953 Colbie Residence has vaulted ceilings, updated cabinetry, a courtyard, and a large deck overlooking the San Francisco skyline.
The 1954 home was expanded before the City of Long Beach barred upper-level expansions in the Rancho Estates tract.
The 1954 home was expanded before the City of Long Beach barred upper-level expansions in the Rancho Estates tract.
Donald Wexler revamped his post-and-beam house in 2008, and it comes with an open plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a boulder-strewn site with a black-bottom pool.
Donald Wexler revamped his post-and-beam house in 2008, and it comes with an open plan, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a boulder-strewn site with a black-bottom pool.
When Rob and Mary Lubera started pulling threads to uncover the origins of their new home—the lone midcentury house amid rows of Tudor Revivals in suburban Detroit—not even architecture scholars could have anticipated what they would find. Theirs is the last surviving residence by Alexander Girard (1907–1993), a modernist visionary who made his name in textiles but tried his hand at virtually everything, architecture included. The shoji-like laminate screens, seen in the entryway, are characteristic of his Japanese-influenced work.
When Rob and Mary Lubera started pulling threads to uncover the origins of their new home—the lone midcentury house amid rows of Tudor Revivals in suburban Detroit—not even architecture scholars could have anticipated what they would find. Theirs is the last surviving residence by Alexander Girard (1907–1993), a modernist visionary who made his name in textiles but tried his hand at virtually everything, architecture included. The shoji-like laminate screens, seen in the entryway, are characteristic of his Japanese-influenced work.
Richard Neutra expanded the 1948 Bailey House with two additions—and it was later restored by Marmol Radziner
Richard Neutra expanded the 1948 Bailey House with two additions—and it was later restored by Marmol Radziner