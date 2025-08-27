The three-story home is in Upper Nichols Canyon, an area within the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles.
The James House is located in Arapahoe Acres, Colorado’s landmark postwar modernist neighborhood.
This is the first time the home has been listed for sale.
Glenn Lazzaro and Azin Valy wrapped up a remodel of their 1965 midcentury chalet in White Lake last year.
Lamps and vintage furniture that the homeowner and his partner collected on their travels adorn the home. Jun introduced an Enigma 425 pendant lamp from Louis Poulsen as a statement piece over the living space.
The 1935 Laing House by Harwell Hamilton Harris is in outstanding shape, with many of its original windows, built-ins, and light fixtures intact.
Surrounded by tall pines on a secluded Palos Verdes site, the Buff, Straub, & Hensman home is in almost entirely original condition.