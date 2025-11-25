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g
Collection by
Gilbert Kaeding Architects
Mid Century
View
4
Photos
The minimalist fireplace was painted over and reduced in size, then articulated with cantilevered cleft slate hearths on either side. Seating is from the Design Within Reach Raleigh collection.
The couple completed their restoration in 2022. They repointed the original brick, which was in good shape.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
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