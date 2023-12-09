Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
Collection by
Mid Century
View
6
Photos
Natural materials (wood and plant-life) help keep the converted garage from feeling too small.
Architectural elements like coffered ceilings and columns were added to the dining room to give the space the charm and character that is usually associated with older homes.
Before: The dining room was used as an office space. JHID opened up the space and added natural light by inserting glass sliders.
White-painted shiplap in the bathroom brightens the room, while wood details such as the oak ceiling trim and walnut vanity and shelving add warmth to the palette.
