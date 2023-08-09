SubscribeSign In
The architect started with the garden view office which eventually set the course for the rest of the remodel.
View of dining and kitchen areas with weathered steel wall, cherry cabinets and custom light fixtures.
View of living area with new clerestory windows, wood paneling and casework.
Detail of custom front door in Douglas Fir
Exterior view of main entry
Kirkland Mid-Century Modern
Front patio with a view of the kitchen
James's bedroom furniture was custom designed by Hatch Workshop.
Mid-century, modern pool
"The rear yard, given the property's limited size, presented more of a conundrum," says Southerland. "We came up with the idea of using the roof of the garage as a roof deck to add useable area to the rear." Taking advantage of the gently sloped site, he built a series of terraced bleacher-style seating above and around the detached garage, doubling its roof as an additional terrace, and effectively bridging the backyard space into one multi-level whole.
Located in the Pacific Palisades, this home had been virtually untouched for over 40 years as it remained in the hands of the original ownership. Architect Kevin Southerland renovated it with an eye for preserving its "good bones" and gently updating it with eco-friendly materials. A new layer of painted cement board now coats the exterior, lending it long-term durability and resistance to decay. "By removing a few interior walls, reconfiguring a couple of others and opening up the kitchen/living/dining areas, we were left with a wonderfully livable floor plan with a great balance of public and private space," says Southerland. A large, open, galley-style kitchen and mirrored planes of wall paneling visually expand the home's interior perspective.
Striated wood paneling and new skylights give dimension to the renovated entryway.
